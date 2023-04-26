Fibre-glass rebars being used in Guyana for the first time

Kaieteur News – One year after MST- rebars, a building material made of fibre glass strands and resin, was introduced by Mings Products & Services Ltd. at the International Building Expo in Guyana, a local company, C&F Mall is the first to use this new form construction technology.

On Thursday, the company casted the foundation of the 156 feet by 25 feet three-storey structure at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) using only MST- Rebars.

The building material is widely used to build bridges and other mega concrete structures in the ice cold waters of the United States and Canada and one of the reasons is because it is resistant to corrosion.

The product is considered to the perfect alternative to steel.

C&F Mall’s proprietor, Peter Fraser explained that buildings that service the oil and sector require sturdy construction.

“The building is 156 feet by 25 feet wide and I am targeting the oil sector in the first instance,” Fraser said noting that his engineer recommended the use of the MST Rebars since it is a durable product.

Meanwhile Operations Manager of Mings Products & Services Ltd, John Chin said that MST-Rebars are four times stronger than the traditional Steel Rebars.

The use of MST-Rebars also reduces the amount of concrete used to construct buildings.

“You can also reduce the concrete required…with steel you would need about two inches of cove between the steel and the surface of the concrete that is mainly to minimize moisture intrusion and affecting the steel rebar you can reduce that cover by 31/4 of an inch…” Chin added.

Other benefits of MST -Rebars include reduced handling costs, less labour required, no need for coated bars, and no wastage of materials.

