Fibre-glass rebars being used in Guyana for the first time

Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – One year after MST- rebars, a building material made of fibre glass strands and resin, was introduced by Mings Products & Services Ltd. at the International Building Expo in Guyana, a local company, C&F Mall is the first to use this new form construction technology.
On Thursday, the company casted the foundation of the 156 feet by 25 feet three-storey structure at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) using only MST- Rebars.
The building material is widely used to build bridges and other mega concrete structures in the ice cold waters of the United States and Canada and one of the reasons is because it is resistant to corrosion.
The product is considered to the perfect alternative to steel.
C&F Mall’s proprietor, Peter Fraser explained that buildings that service the oil and sector require sturdy construction.
“The building is 156 feet by 25 feet wide and I am targeting the oil sector in the first instance,” Fraser said noting that his engineer recommended the use of the MST Rebars since it is a durable product.
Meanwhile Operations Manager of Mings Products & Services Ltd, John Chin said that MST-Rebars are four times stronger than the traditional Steel Rebars.
The use of MST-Rebars also reduces the amount of concrete used to construct buildings.
“You can also reduce the concrete required…with steel you would need about two inches of cove between the steel and the surface of the concrete that is mainly to minimize moisture intrusion and affecting the steel rebar you can reduce that cover by 31/4 of an inch…” Chin added.
Other benefits of MST -Rebars include reduced handling costs, less labour required, no need for coated bars, and no wastage of materials.
To purchase MST-rebars contact can be made with Mings Products and Services Limited where an engineering team will advise customers on existing designs of Fibre-Glass Rebars.
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 26, 2023Kaieteur News – Orealla Falcons male and female volleyball teams made sure that their travel from the Upper Corentyne River to the coast was not in vain. The two teams were unstoppable as they...
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – Lack of transparency is not a measure of corruption, just as how inequality is not a measure of poverty.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]