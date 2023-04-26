Exxon to conduct its own environmental monitoring

…on the hunt for local consultants

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), the subsidiary of American oil giant, ExxonMobil is currently hunting for local consultants to conduct Biodiversity Assessments and Environmental Monitoring for the company.

In a Request for Information (RFI), available on the Ministry of Natural Resources website, EEPGL- commonly referred to as ExxonMobil Guyana- explained that it is seeking consultants interested in conducting consultancy services for onshore and nearshore biodiversity assessments and environmental monitoring in Guyana.

It was explained that, “Through 2023, EEPGL has conducted a series of environmental studies and monitoring activities which provide a scientific understanding of current state of the environment, as well as the social and economic needs of communities in Guyana.”

As such, to continue these programs, the company plans to put in place enabling agreements for the provision of onshore environmental, regulatory, and socio-economic (ER&S) services.

According to the RFI, Consultants for the Biodiversity Assessments will be required to (a) collect information on the distribution, habitat quality, seasonal variability (spatial and temporal trends), nesting sites, relative abundance and diversity of coastal birds and coastal bird habitats; (b) collect and analyze information on the distribution (spatial and temporal trends), seasonal variability, breeding sites, relative abundance and diversity of specific riverine and coastal mammals, crustaceans, and reptiles; (c) field verify (ground-truth) and map mangrove and estuarine as well as fish spawning and nursery areas along the Guyana coast and (d) field verify and map coastal ecosystem services and local community dependance on coastal habitats.

Meanwhile, environmental monitoring consultants will be tasked with developing various oversight and mitigation programs, including planning, implementation, and subsequent data analysis.

Some of the activities will include conducting water quality sampling/ monitoring of riverine and estuarine zones; monitoring of onshore ambient air quality conditions at selected onshore locations; conducting vessel and road traffic studies; conducting emissions (acoustic, air and treated wastewater discharge) monitoring and modelling as well as monitoring emergency response and remediation measures.

Exxon said these services are to support the onshore support activities such as the shore bases, office buildings, communication infrastructure, waste management and potential major projects, among others as well as its onshore infrastructure.

The oil company pointed out that Consultants must be in conformity with the Local Content requirements.