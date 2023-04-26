Dem boys gat use fuh Lot 12

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De government still to decide what dem gan do with de Camp Street Prison. De government say that most of de inmates there gan soon be out of there and a decision gan gat to be made as to what to do with de prison.

People done start talking about what use can be put to de Camp Street Prison. Some people seh turn into into a ballfield fuh de nearby residents who nah gat nowhere for recreation. Other persons seh how de government could turn it into a large parking lot for parking in de area.

There is no shortage of suggestions as to what to do with the Prisons which tek up a whole block going North to South and whole block going East to West. No wonder people does refer to it as de block.

But dem boys wondering why de government gat to decide on what to do with de Prison. Dem boys gat use fuh de prisons. De country gan gat good use fuh de Camp Street Prison.

Dem boys want mek it into a penitentiary fuh dem politicians. It gan become a political prison.

And once dat happen nuff of dem politicans gan end up in de jailhouse. And de rest gan ketch sense and start to do better.

It mek dem boys remember de man wha get 25 years in de slammer fuh calling Burnham and idiot. He get 5 years fuh insulating Burnham and 20 years fuh revealing state secrets.

Talk half. Leff half!