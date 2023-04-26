Latest update April 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Businessman remanded for stealing over $2M in construction equipment from storage bonds

Apr 26, 2023

Kaieteur News – A La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) businessman was on Tuesday remanded to prison for allegedly “stealing and selling” the stolen items.

Remanded for being in the business of “steeling and selling”, Devindra Moteeram

The defendant was identified as 26-year-old Devindra Moteeram.

Moteeram is accused of breaking into several storage bonds on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and stealing over $2M worth of construction equipment, tools and windows.

Moteeram made his court appearance at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate Court before Principal Magistrate, Dylon Bess.

The court heard that he broke into at least four storage bonds on the EBD from March 25 to April 3, 2023.

On March 25, at Prospect, EBD, he allegedly broke into a 40 ft storage container owned by Aranco Services Inc. and stole 52 sash windows, 6 awning windows, two buckets of oil paint and two electric saws valued at $1.1M.

Days later, between March 28 and 29, Moteeram allegedly struck again at Prospect, this time at a storage bond owned by a 27-year-old Lusignan contractor. From that bond he allegedly stole a green and black Total generator valued at $85,000.

During that period, he also allegedly broke into the property of a 37-year-old manager of Premier Insurance Company at Covent Garden, EBD and stole a grinder, a generator, a compacter, an electric saw, an electric drill, a water pump and a welding plant. The total value of the stolen items according to police is $610,000.

The fourth offence reportedly took place between April 3 and 4 last at the Providence new Housing Scheme, EBD when he allegedly broke into the storage bond belonging Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and stole two water pumps, a number of tile cutting machines, a drill, a sander, a screw gun, power vibrator, a hammer drill, circle saw, an angle grinder and a Yamaha Generator. The total value of that heist was pegged at $910,000.

Moteeram reportedly pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations leveled against him but bail was refused.

He is expected to return to court on the on May 15, 2023.

