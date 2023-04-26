$21.4M contract signed to extend nurses’ hostel at Suddie Public Hospital

Kaieteur News – To accommodate the nurses being trained in various health programmes at the Suddie Public Hospital, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two on Monday signed a $21.4 million contract to have the nurse’s hostel be extended.

According to information provided on the RDC’s Facebook page, the $21.4 million contract was signed by Regional Executive Officer (REO), Ms. Susanah Saywack and contractor, K&J Persaud Contracting Service.

The project which was awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) is expected to be completed within four months and is expected to accommodate an additional 10 rooms and 15 nurses.

Kaieteur News had reported that this project when it opened at the NPTAB office back in March it was estimated to cost $25,425,000. A total of 25 contractors had bid for the contract and K&J Persaud Contracting Service submitted the lowest bid for the job.

In an invited comment, Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Humace Oudit said that the reason for the extension is that currently the building where the nurses are being accommodated in is “very much cramped for space.”

“Region Two now having the training of nurses, pharmacy assistants, community health workers and so we have to make provision for accommodation… we are presently cramped for space,” he said.

Oudit said that the current building can only accommodate 12 persons and so with the ongoing trainings, more medical persons will be employed in the system so provision has to be made for the workers to overnight.

This year, the health sector was allocated some $84.9 billion from the national budget to further develop the healthcare system in the country.