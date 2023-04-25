Two remanded for murder of policeman

…arrest warrants issued for couple

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of Police Constable Quincy Lewis, whose skeletal remains were recently discovered almost three years after he was reported missing.

Twenty-five-year-old Shafeek Vernon called “Profit” of Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and 35-year-old Jamel Van Lewis, of D’Urban Street, Georgetown appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts via Zoom.

The accused were not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that they murdered Lewis. The men were jointly charged with the alleged masterminds Thakurdial Samaroo, 56, of Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and his wife Naqueeba Zahid Zafarali also known as “Naqueeba Zafarali” of the same address.

They were remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 24, 2023, while the Magistrate issued arrest warrants for the couple.

Following the discovery of the skeletal remains, the police had issued two wanted bulletins for the couple who had fled the jurisdiction. The couple is expected to be extradited to face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, the police are expected to send the remains overseas for DNA testing to confirm that they belong to the Lewis.

According to reports, Lewis was last seen alive by his mother, Charlene Jordon, around 17:15hrs on June 19, 2020, after leaving their home at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD). He left in a silver-grey Toyota Premio motorcar that he borrowed from a friend for work duties at the Agricola Police Station.

Last Wednesday, the police dug up the skeletal remains from a shallow grave at the Madewini Sand Pit area on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to a statement by the police, it was the two accused who decided to cooperate with the detectives after they were shown evidence linking them to the disappearance of Lewis.

Kaieteur News learnt that Lewis was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with Zafarali and was reportedly lured to the couple’s East Bank Demerara (EBD) home on the day he disappeared. Lewis was allegedly shot at the location and his body then transported to the Madewini Sand Pit area where it was buried. Notably, while the suspects never confessed to shooting Lewis, they claimed that it was the woman’s husband who shot and killed the cop.

Security cameras had captured him crossing over the Demerara Harbour Bridge on June 19, 2020, and heading into Greenfield Park.