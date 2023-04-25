Shuman out, Dr. Asha Kissoon in

Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2023
…as joinder parties shuffles one seat in Parliament
Kaieteur News – Leader of The New Movement (TNM), Dr. Asha Kissoon was on Monday sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP), replacing MP Lenox Shuman, of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP).
Both representatives are part of the joinder list, including A New and United Guyana (ANUG). The three parties took the decision to join their lists at the March 2020 elections to heighten their chances of securing a seat in Parliament.
Shuman’s resignation was strategic to facilitate the next joinder party on the list to occupy a seat in the National Assembly. Shuman, who also functioned as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly served as an MP for a period of two years and seven months, having being appointed since August 2020. His resignation took effect on March 31, 2023.
Kissoon was declared on April 1, 2023 by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Secretariat as an elected member of the Assembly. She took the Oath of Office yesterday and was welcomed by Speaker of the House, Manzoor Nadir, Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton and Prime Minister, Brigadier Ret’d, Mark Phillips, respectively.
In brief remarks she said: “I do give my word and my dedication that I will represent my office with much dignity and honour going forward.” She also pointed to the importance of Guyana acknowledging its present position and the attention it has garnered internationally. The MP said, “I urge our leaders, myself included, as we go forward that we put the people of Guyana first.”
She was keen to note, “Even though we say we are one Guyana, one people, we need to value and appreciate our unity in our diversity, appreciate the different ethnic groups in Guyana as we go forward.” Kissoon said she hopes to enforce a change and improvement where required.
