Santa Rosa impresses in inaugural campaign

2023 Milo U18 Schools Championships…
– Final eight qualify for Petra’s League
Kaieteur News – The ninth edition of the Nestlé-sponsored Milo Under-18 Schools Football Championship came to a close on Sunday evening at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue, with Santa Rosa being crowned champions.
Santa Rosa’s victory over Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) raised a lot of questions, but more importantly showed that it was not a race for the swift, but one to endure, as they pulled out a nerve-racking 5 – 3 win in a penalty shootout, after the teams were in a 3 – 3 deadlock at full time.
It was a fitting final to culminate event, which was witnessed by hundreds that packed the venue, stood on the road and also enjoyed the view from the seawalls.
The high-tempo CAF were the first to score in a play that started from a corner kick and was slotted in beautifully in front of goal by their captain, Seon Cato, in the 22nd minute. Two minutes later, an error in defense allowed Matrim Martin to test the custodian off his mark and he was rewarded as his side made it a two-possession game.
Santa Rosa slightly raised their tempo and tried valiantly to put together passes near goal, however, they were unable to find the back of the net in the first half. In the second half, Santa Rosa tightened up on defence and tried attacking down both flanks.
In the 50th minute, their captain, Ron Vansluytman pulled on back for his team, which lifted their spirits in search of an equaliser. It became a bit difficult for Santa Rosa with the head referee, Colin Abel, harshly blowing against them, but the odds were already etched in their favour.
A depleted CAF unit could not put two passes together and were intent on defending until the end with overpowered clearances that often sailed out of bounds, while Santa Rosa’s constant pace shifted the weight of the match. In the 73rd minute, it was the Vansluytman who pierced the uprights to tie things up.
It was a see-saw battle for the next ten minutes until Justin Alcindor put CAF ahead in the 83rd minute, but Santa Rosa’s will and intent to test the keeper off his line paid off the very next minute when they found the second equaliser.
Twenty minutes of extra time could not separate the teams either, which sent the match into a dreaded penalty shootout, where Santa Rosa held their nerves to bury all five attempts, while CAF’s third attempt was denied by the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper, Enrique Williams.
Santa Rosa also made their impression on the individual awards in their inaugural Petra campaign as Vansluytman was adjudged the MVP and the team carted off with the Most Disciplined Team award, after conceding only three yellow cards in seven matches.
The other individual award which was for the Most Goals was won by Carmel’s Ian Daniels, who helped usher his team to victory in the third place match to complete the tournament with 13 goals.
Carmel humbled Mackenzie High 3 – 0 in the match that preceded the final with goals coming from Samuel Ferguson (34’), Shem James (46’) and Daniels (85’).
For the win, the undefeated Santa Rosa claimed the Milo Cup and $300,000 towards a school project, while the runner up, third, and fourth place finishers had to settle for $200,000, $100,000, and $75,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the corresponding trophy.
During Sunday evening’s presentation ceremony, attended by Minister of Housing, Colin Croal, he sung high praises for the impactful tournament and also made certain of the sponsor’s continuous commitment to the staging of the event.
This tournament was sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, organised by the Petra Organisation, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc.
Qualified League Teams…
Meanwhile, the final eight teams in the elimination stage of the tournament have qualified for Petra upcoming GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U-18 League, which commences later in the year. The teams that qualified are Patentia, CAF, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, Mackenzie High, Bartica, Carmel, East Ruimveldt and Santa Rosa.
Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, the 2022 Milo U18 Champion, are the League’s defending champion.
