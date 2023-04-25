Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

PS Thomas still to issue statement on U.S interrogation

Apr 25, 2023 News

Three weeks later…

… Benn shrugs off question about his visa revocation

Kaieteur News – It has been more than three weeks since the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Thomas was detained for questioning and had her cell phone confiscated by the United States (US) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at the Miami International Airport.

Home Affairs PS, Mae Toussaint Thomas

Home Affairs PS, Mae Toussaint Thomas

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

To date, the PS has not been forthcoming with a statement on the incident that reportedly resulted in her being handcuffed, physically harassed during a three-hour-long detention and her US Visa being revoked. It was on April 8, when Thomas was on enroute to China on official government business via the U.S airport when she was interrogated. Since her return to Guyana on April 22, there has been no statement on the incident.

Kaieteur News on Saturday contacted PS Thomas to confirm the reports but she declined to comment and referred reporters to the subject ministers dealing with the case. Kaieteur News had also contacted Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd to no avail. Benn declined Kaieteur News’ call while Todd’s phone rang out.  According to US authorities, the PS phone, was taken away during an inspection by the officers. Notably, the CBP officers have the authority to search a traveler’s electronic device whether it is a cell phone or laptop if they need to verify certain information after an interview on the reasons for their travel.

On Monday, during an interview with reporters, Minister Benn rebuffed the question about his US Visa being revoked and called the question “trash.”  “I don’t care about my visa,” Minister Benn responded adding, “I don’t know about that and when I am told, I will see and that will be a laugh.” The minister continued by stating that the United States is not the “heaven on earth…Guyana is heaven on earth.” Benn also stated that the PS Thomas will not be removed from her position despite the incident. He added too that he was aware of her trip which was on behalf of the ministry.

Meanwhile, on the heels of Thomas’s troubles President Irfaan Ali, his National Security Advisor, Gerry Gouveia and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd on Monday morning met with the top Western diplomats at State House. Observers say the sudden meeting with the diplomats could have been as a result of the Thomas’s troubles with the US law enforcement. The meeting also comes against the background of public unease over the government tabling of a controversial bill which seeks to create a new National Intelligence and Security Agency. Present at the meeting were: US Ambassador, Sarah Ann Lynch; Deputy British High Commissioner, Judy Kpogho; Canadian High Commissioner, Mark Berman and EU Ambassador, Rene van Nes.

