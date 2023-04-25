More time, more exam centres for students sitting NGSA – Education Minister

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Monday announced that students writing the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) on May 3 and 4, 2023 will be granted more time to complete their exams.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand in a social media post also announced that the number of examination centres has increased to 517. This means pupils will no longer have to travel far distances to complete their examinations.

This year, some 15,268 learners are expected to sit the examinations.

She also noted that for the first time, the examination papers will be translated for the Spanish speaking learners.

Minister Manickchand noted that the Ministry is aware of the challenges faced by pupils as they were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To this end, she highlighted that the Ministry of Education has made significant investments in support of learners to prepare them for the upcoming examinations.

“Some of these were the distribution of textbooks to all primary school pupils, broadcasting curriculum centered programmes on the Guyana Learning Channel and Youtube platforms, development of the Quiz Me platform and making NGSA past papers available on the Ministry’s website,” a statement from the Ministry of Education said Monday.

Minister Manickchand expressed confidence in the pupils’ abilities to excel at this year’s examinations and wished them good luck.

The results from the 2023 sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment are due by July 11, 2023.