Karese Lloyd gets ‘full ride’ from St John’s University

– Jr national sprint champion praises Coach Julian Edmonds

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Karese Lloyd, a ‘pocket-sized’ sprinter with rocket-like speed, would turn heads on the track, grabbing the attention of everyone in the stands wherever she competes as she leaves her opposition in the dust.

The 18-year-old, a former Junior National sprint-double champion, caught the attention of one of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division One Big East Conference powerhouse, St John’s University.

“To be honest, I’m still shocked by the news. I’m overwhelmed,” Lloyd told Kaieteur News exclusively yesterday.

Despite her diminutive stature, Lloyd was feared on the track during her reign at the National Schools Championship.

She was, however, disappointed at missing last year’s ‘Nationals’ after picking up an injury just before the start of the championships.

Lloyd, before writing the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) at The Bishops’ High School wrote seven subjects at Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination while attending Morgan’s Learning Centre, copping four Grade Ones, seven Grade Twos, and one Grade three.

While at St John’s, Lloyd said she will be reading for a degree in psychology, adding, “It was always my dream to study psychology. It’s always my dream to help out the kids because a lot of children look up to me, and I want to be a role model for them and put myself in a position to help them.”

Lloyd said she was confident of a scholarship offer since attending the University of Guyana was not an option since she focused on also being in a position to be able to study and compete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, behind Coach Julian Edmonds, the Running Brave Track Club has been able to see a number of their talented youths gaining scholarships to several top universities in the US.

Edmonds, a former National sprinter, came in for high praises from Lloyd, “He (Edmonds) is my coach since I started running and I wouldn’t be here without him. Honestly speaking, he’s a big part of where I am right now because he always pushes me, always teaches me great things, and he will always be my coach no matter what.”

In June 2021, St John’s University announced Guyanese Commonwealth Games 400m gold medallist and National Record Holder, Aliann Pompey, as The Red Storms’ Track and Field and Cross Country programme Head Coach.

“Of course, it’s always a pleasure to be coached by an Olympian, and not any Olympian, but a Guyanese Olympian. So it’s an honour to be coached by coach Aliann Pompey. I’m looking forward to it,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said she’s looking forward to the competition, “It’s going to be a great competition that I’ve always wanted because you don’t have much competition in Guyana, but over there, you get everything that you want. Honestly, it’s a dream because I’m going over there not just for myself, but to represent my country as well. So it’s very overwhelming, and I’m very happy.”

The Kitty resident is unaware of her departure from Guyana but said she will be present long before her first semester.