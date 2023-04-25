Ice-cream vendor shot, robbed while selling in Sophia

Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The police have launched an investigation into the alleged armed robbery and shooting of a 33-year-old ice-cream vendor, which occurred on Sunday at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.
According to the police, the ice-cream vendor of Canal No.2 West Bank Demerara (WBD), was driving a red ice-cream truck GSS 7271, in the company of his boss, 53-year-old Surujpaul Dhanpaul, of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, selling ice cream.
While in Sophia, they stopped to sell ice cream to a customer when they were confronted by the bandits on a XR motorcycle.
The driver was relieved of $10,000 in cash and a Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $25,000. The bandits then ordered the driver and his boss out of the truck and told them to lie on the road.
While cooperating, the armed bandit discharged a round at the driver hitting him in his left upper thigh. The bandits then returned to their motorcycle and while escaping the gunman discharged a round in the air.
The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention. His condition is stable.
Moreover, the police reported that a 9mm spent shell was found at the scene. Also, while several persons were questioned, no useful information was received.
The investigation into the armed robbery and shooting of the ice-cream vendor is ongoing.
