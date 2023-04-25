Guyanese too fass

Kaieteur News – A permanent secretary visa get revoke and she phone get confiscated while in transit through an airport in Uncle Sam. De whole of Guyana now interested in knowing why de woman phone get tek away and why she visa was revoked.

But what business is dat to them? Why they want to know de woman personal business. One reporter even had de temerity fuh ask de Minister whether de women will still be retained as de permanent secretary. De Minister had to remark dat he don’t understand how dat came up.

Is fass nuff people fass. Dem want to know de woman business. But dat is between de woman and Uncle Sam. Nuff of them wah asking dem question don’t mek it public when dem get pull aside fuh secondary examination when dem passing through de airport.

Nuff of dem wah fass about de woman business does return and be quiet like a church mouse. Dem does don’t tell de people how dem get hog up by de authorities and how dem did get grill about why dem visiting de country. Some of dem wah gat green card and travelling back and forth does gat to explain why dem nah spending more time in Uncle Sam.

And nuff of dem when dem apply fuh dem American visa does get deny. But dem nah mek dat known publicly.

So why dem so interested in de woman who phone get tek away? All dem need to know is dat de Americans gat de power to do dat.

Talk half. Leff half!