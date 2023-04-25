Former GDF Deputy Chief of Staff Col. (Ret’d) Lawrence Paul dies

Kaieteur News – Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Colonel (ret’d) Lawrence Eulon Paul died on Sunday after a brief period of illness.

At the time of his death, Paul was hospitalised at the Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital. Colonel Paul enlisted in the GDF on 16th May, 1976 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on 17th December, 1976.

During his 31 years of exemplary service, Colonel Paul held several appointments including Base Commander Camp Stephenson, Staff Officer Operations and training, Commander Ground Forces, Colonel General Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff.

He attended several training courses, including the GDF’s Junior and Senior Staff courses; The Canadian Land Forces Command and Staff Course-Kingston, Canada; the Command and General Staff Course – Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, USA. Colonel Paul holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Management from the University of Guyana and a Master’s degree in National Resource Strategy from the National Defence University in Washington DC.

During his service to Guyana, Colonel Paul was awarded the Military Service Medal, the Military Efficiency Medal, the Border Defence Medal, the 25th Anniversary Medal and the 40th Anniversary Medal.

After his military service, Lawrence Paul served as a director on the Board of the Guyana Oil Company and Senior Executive Director of the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service. In April 2020, President Granger appointed Paul as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Executive Secretariat to manage Guyana’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic, a statement from the Veterans Foundation of Guyana said on Monday.

“The Veterans Foundation of Guyana extends sincere condolences to Colonel’s Paul widow, his children and grandchildren,” the statement concluded.