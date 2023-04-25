Enmore ‘fowl thief’ jailed for 12 months

Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old Bhoula Persaud called “Daniel” a resident of Logwood Enmore East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Friday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to simple larceny charges, as well as stealing poultry.
Persaud appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore. The defendant pleaded guilty to two simple larceny charges and a larceny of poultry charge. Senior Magistrate Azore sentenced him to 12 months for the three offences.
However, Persaud pleaded not guilty to three other simple larceny charges. Those matters were adjourned to June 25, 2023.
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 25, 2023– Jr national sprint champion praises Coach Julian Edmonds By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Karese Lloyd, a ‘pocket-sized’ sprinter with rocket-like speed, would turn heads on the...
Apr 25, 2023
Apr 25, 2023
Apr 25, 2023
Apr 25, 2023
Apr 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C also has its own playbook. When it cannot deal with the criticisms and exposure of its misrule... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]