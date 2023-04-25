Enmore ‘fowl thief’ jailed for 12 months

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old Bhoula Persaud called “Daniel” a resident of Logwood Enmore East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Friday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to simple larceny charges, as well as stealing poultry.

Persaud appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore. The defendant pleaded guilty to two simple larceny charges and a larceny of poultry charge. Senior Magistrate Azore sentenced him to 12 months for the three offences.

However, Persaud pleaded not guilty to three other simple larceny charges. Those matters were adjourned to June 25, 2023.