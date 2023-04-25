Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Enmore ‘fowl thief’ jailed for 12 months

Apr 25, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three-year-old Bhoula Persaud called “Daniel” a resident of Logwood Enmore East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Friday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to simple larceny charges, as well as stealing poultry.

Jailed: Bhoula Persaud called “Daniel” 

Persaud appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore. The defendant pleaded guilty to two simple larceny charges and a larceny of poultry charge. Senior Magistrate Azore sentenced him to 12 months for the three offences.

However, Persaud pleaded not guilty to three other simple larceny charges. Those matters were adjourned to June 25, 2023.

Wholesale sellout to Exxon!

