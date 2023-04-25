Decomposed body of pensioner found in Norton Street house

Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of a man suspected to be 71-year-old Albert Callender, a pensioner of Lot 33 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown was discovered in his home on Sunday.
According to the police, ranks from the Alberttown Police Station visited the home around 16:00 hours on Sunday after receiving a call from Callender’s neighbour who resides in the upper flat of the building.
Kaieteur News understands the neighbour told the police that she last saw the pensioner alive on April 19, 2023.
According to the woman, she did not see Callender again but observed that his apartment door was locked, and on April 22, she noticed a pungent smell coming from Callender’s apartment. As such, she alerted the police.
When ranks from Alberttown Fire Service arrived at the location and opened the door, the body of the deceased was lying face-up on a bed in a partially decomposed state.
Callender’s body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and is awaiting a post-mortem examination. According to the police, no foul play is suspected.
