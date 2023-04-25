Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Decomposed body of pensioner found in Norton Street house

Apr 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of a man suspected to be 71-year-old Albert Callender, a pensioner of Lot 33 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown was discovered in his home on Sunday.

According to the police, ranks from the Alberttown Police Station visited the home around 16:00 hours on Sunday after receiving a call from Callender’s neighbour who resides in the upper flat of the building.

Kaieteur News understands the neighbour told the police that she last saw the pensioner alive on April 19, 2023.

According to the woman, she did not see Callender again but observed that his apartment door was locked, and on April 22, she noticed a pungent smell coming from Callender’s apartment. As such, she alerted the police.

When ranks from Alberttown Fire Service arrived at the location and opened the door, the body of the deceased was lying face-up on a bed in a partially decomposed state.

Callender’s body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and is awaiting a post-mortem examination. According to the police, no foul play is suspected.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Wholesale sellout to Exxon!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Karese Lloyd gets ‘full ride’ from St John’s University

Karese Lloyd gets ‘full ride’ from St John’s University

Apr 25, 2023

– Jr national sprint champion praises Coach Julian Edmonds By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Karese Lloyd, a ‘pocket-sized’ sprinter with rocket-like speed, would turn heads on the...
Read More
Santa Rosa impresses in inaugural campaign

Santa Rosa impresses in inaugural campaign

Apr 25, 2023

Guyana secures six golds, two silvers and a lone bronze at St Lucia’s Champion of Champions Boxing

Guyana secures six golds, two silvers and a lone...

Apr 25, 2023

West Indies “A” Team to play three four-day “Test” matches in Bangladesh from May 16- June 2

West Indies “A” Team to play three four-day...

Apr 25, 2023

Nigel London defends Linden Town Week Cycling Classic title with driving finish

Nigel London defends Linden Town Week Cycling...

Apr 25, 2023

Terrence Poole set for IBA Cut Technician Course in Uzbekistan

Terrence Poole set for IBA Cut Technician Course...

Apr 25, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]