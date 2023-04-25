Consortium bids $1.3B to provide consultancy services for US$192M ECD road project

Kaieteur News – A consortium consisting of a local company and two Peruvian companies have submitted a bid of $1.3 billion to provide consultancy services for the Ministry of Public Works’ US$192M East Coast Demerara road project.

This is according to the financial opening for the project which revealed that CB & Associates Inc. (Guyana) in joint venture with Gleeds Del Peru (Peru) and Afry Peru SAC (Peru) have submitted a financial proposal of $1,325,188,851 to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office for the contract.

Kaieteur News had reported on April 9 last, that this consortium was among five bidders who initially submitted their proposals for the contract. At the recent opening of tenders however, it was revealed by NPTAB that only four of the five bidders are now vying for the contract.

In addition to CB& Associates Inc. and its joint ventures, the other bidders vying for the contract are: Beston Consulting Inc. who bid $489,510,000 (Trinidad & Tobago); Egis Engineering (France) in joint venture with SRKN’gineering who bid $874,532,404; and Rites Limited (India) in joint venture with E&A Consultants Inc. (Guyana) who bid $781,680,950.

Kaieteur News had reported that the consultancy service the Ministry is seeking is for the engineering services for the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Widening and Improvement Project Phase Two for the areas Annandale to Mahaica and Sherriff Street to Orange Nassau.

The invitation for bids follows the signing of a US$192M Framework Concessional Loan Agreement with China to finance Phase II of the East Coast Road Project. Phase two of the project will include extension of the Railway Embankment Road into four lanes from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau, extension of the main East Coast Roadway from Orange Nassau to Mahaica, as well as rehabilitation of the existing East Coast Demerara road from Belfield to Orange Nassau, which will allow for additional lanes.

At the signing ceremony for the loan, it was revealed that this phase will also see the construction of 48 bridges and 22 culverts and another bridge across the Hope Canal. The loan for the project is being provided by the Exim Bank of China.

This publication had reported in October 2022 that China Railway First Group was awarded a US$184M contract to complete Phase Two of the project which is currently in its mobilisation stage. The widening of the East Coast highway started under the previous government in 2017 after securing a US$45,318,337 or RMB Yuan 313,838,800 concessional loan for the widening and improvement of the highway from the Export-Import Bank of China. The works on Phase One of the project was completed in 2020 by contractor – China Railway First Group. Meanwhile, the second phase of the project is expected to effectively improve the level of local transportation infrastructure, stimulate local investment, employment and logistics, and help to achieve the local economic and social development objectives.