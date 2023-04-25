Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Caribbean Airlines set to resume flights to Venezuela

Apr 25, 2023

Kaieteur News – Caribbean Airlines Limited has announced the resumption of flights to Caracas, Venezuela from May 13, 2023.

Initially, the flights will operate every Saturday with increased frequency expected later on, the regional airline said in a press release. This marks a significant step forward for the airline as it continues to connect the Caribbean region and provide added value to its customers.

With the largest network in the region, Caribbean Airlines is committed to offering convenience to its passengers, allowing them to fly within and to and from the Caribbean with ease. Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, expressed his excitement at the airline’s continued growth and commitment to the Caribbean region. “The Caribbean is our home and we are dedicated to connecting our people and communities” said Medera.  He continued, ” Caribbean Airlines is poised for growth, and we are delighted to resume flights to Caracas and to provide reliable and convenient travel options for our valued customers.”

The restart of service to Caracas, Venezuela, further positions Caribbean Airlines as a leading carrier in the region. With increased frequency expected in the future, travellers can look forward to more travel options to and from Caracas, Venezuela, and other destinations in the Caribbean. For more information and to book flights, please visit the Caribbean Airlines website at www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the free Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, call the Reservations Call Centre or contact your local travel agent.

