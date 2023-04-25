Banks D.I.H signs MOU with GTI

Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government Technical Institute to promote student development, academic partnerships, and knowledge transfer between the two institutions.
The MOU was signed by Andrew Carto, Human Resources Director and Mr. Gavin Todd, Operations Director, Banks DIH Limited, and Dr. Renita Crandon Duncan, Principal, Government Technical Institute(GTI) on April 17, 2023 at Thirst Park.
According to a press release from GTI, under this agreement, Banks DIH Limited and GTI will explore opportunities for student scholarships, exchange of expertise, and knowledge transfer in areas of mutual interest. The partnership will also facilitate the exchange of students and faculty members for research, training, and education purposes.
Carto said, “we are delighted to partner with GTI to leverage our strengths and expertise to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry and the emerging need of both institutions. This partnership will provide us with access talent while enabling us to contribute to the advancement of students, the Institution and education.” Dr. Duncan noted that, “We are excited to partner with Banks DIH Limited to advance research and education in areas of mutual interest. This collaboration will provide our students and faculty members with valuable industry experience while also contributing to the creation of knowledge that benefits Guyana.”
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 25, 2023– Jr national sprint champion praises Coach Julian Edmonds By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Karese Lloyd, a ‘pocket-sized’ sprinter with rocket-like speed, would turn heads on the...
Apr 25, 2023
Apr 25, 2023
Apr 25, 2023
Apr 25, 2023
Apr 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C also has its own playbook. When it cannot deal with the criticisms and exposure of its misrule... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]