Banks D.I.H signs MOU with GTI

Apr 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government Technical Institute to promote student development, academic partnerships, and knowledge transfer between the two institutions.

The MOU was signed by  Andrew Carto, Human Resources Director and Mr. Gavin Todd, Operations Director, Banks DIH Limited, and Dr. Renita Crandon Duncan, Principal, Government Technical Institute(GTI) on April 17, 2023 at Thirst Park.

According to a press release from GTI, under this agreement, Banks DIH Limited and GTI will explore opportunities for student scholarships, exchange of expertise, and knowledge transfer in areas of mutual interest. The partnership will also facilitate the exchange of students and faculty members for research, training, and education purposes.

From: L-R: Dr. Renita Crandon Duncan, (GTI Principal) and Mr. Andrew Carto (Human Resources Director) centre, Mr. Gavin Todd (Operations Director, Banks DIH Limited) 

Carto said, “we are delighted to partner with GTI to leverage our strengths and expertise to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry and the emerging need of both institutions. This partnership will provide us with access talent while enabling us to contribute to the advancement of students, the Institution and education.” Dr. Duncan noted that, “We are excited to partner with Banks DIH Limited to advance research and education in areas of mutual interest. This collaboration will provide our students and faculty members with valuable industry experience while also contributing to the creation of knowledge that benefits Guyana.”

