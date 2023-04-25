Academy for Women Entrepreneurs launched in Linden

Kaieteur News – With its mandate of developing, supporting, and promoting women entrepreneurs, WeLead Caribbean has for the second year partnered with the United States Embassy Georgetown to launch the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs on Thursday last in Linden, Region 10.

Twenty-five women entrepreneurs from Region 10 who have either already started businesses or are in the process of starting a business have been selected to participate in the Dream Builder training and entrepreneurship programme. The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) will be managed by the founder of WeLead Caribbean Abbigale Loncke-Watson, who is an alumnus of the Department of State Young Leaders of America Programme and supported by the Inter-American of Cooperation on Agriculture for training on local product development.

In her remarks at the launch, Loncke-Watson assured the participants that she was where they are, at the start of their journey as entrepreneurs. “Take advantage of these training sessions and you will see new opportunities emerge as you progress through the programme and you will come out better equipped to manage your businesses,” she was quoted in a WeLead press release as saying.

Sharing remarks to the participants at the launch, U.S. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch commended the efforts of WeLead Caribbean’s Founder Mrs. Loncke-Watson to expand the availability of opportunities for improvement of women-led businesses in Linden. She provided confirmation of the Embassy’s continued support of these efforts, stating: “The Embassy is committed to increasing inclusion of minority groups in the social, economic and political spheres.” Ambassador Lynch also shared that having been involved in now three launches of this programme, she is encouraged that it will positively impact the lives of women across Guyana, remarking that “This programme is part of our continued effort to promote prosperity for all Guyanese,” as she welcomed the new cohort to the fraternity of those who will be trained under the AWE programme.

The four-month programme, which will be coordinated in Region 10 in partnership with strategic and operational management firm The NICO Consulting, Inc., aims to support Guyanese women in areas such as personal development, building and financing their dream, food safety, label and package development, marketing and branding. After the training is completed, the participants will be provided with practical tools to start their businesses and be engaged in mentorship programme provided by the Cheri Blair Foundation.

Founder and President of The NICO Consulting, Michelle A. Nicholas singled out her heritage as a proud Lindener as both her inspiration and commitment to be integrally involved in the program, sharing that, “As a Lindener, today, I join you with great excitement at this opportunity.

Without opportunities like these. I am sure you will agree with me that the main purpose of an opportunity is to serve as the basis for any action that results in profit and business growth. And it is these opportunities that allow businesses to create and implement ideas and innovations and improve their performance.”

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs is a part of the U.S. Embassy’s ongoing effort to empower women in Guyana to fulfill their economic potential, create conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all Guyanese people. Other speakers at the launch, who all encouraged the participants to grasp the opportunities provided through this programme, included Regional Chairman Deron Adams, Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell and President of the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development Lyndon Younge.