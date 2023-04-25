Academy for Women Entrepreneurs launched in Linden

Latest update April 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – With  its  mandate  of  developing,  supporting,  and  promoting women entrepreneurs, WeLead Caribbean has for the second year partnered with the United States Embassy Georgetown to launch the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs on Thursday last  in Linden, Region 10.

Twenty-five women  entrepreneurs  from  Region 10 who  have  either already  started  businesses or  are  in  the  process  of  starting  a  business have  been  selected to participate in the Dream Builder training and entrepreneurship programme. The  Academy  for  Women  Entrepreneurs (AWE) will  be  managed  by  the  founder  of  WeLead Caribbean  Abbigale  Loncke-Watson, who  is  an  alumnus  of  the  Department  of  State  Young Leaders of America Programme and supported by the Inter-American of Cooperation on Agriculture for training on local product development.

In her remarks at the launch, Loncke-Watson assured the participants that she was where they are, at the start of their journey as entrepreneurs. “Take advantage of these training sessions and you will see new opportunities emerge as you progress through the programme and you will come out better equipped to manage your businesses,” she was quoted in a WeLead press release as saying.

Sharing remarks to the participants at the launch, U.S. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch commended the  efforts of WeLead Caribbean’s Founder Mrs.  Loncke-Watson to expand the availability of opportunities  for improvement of women-led businesses in Linden.  She  provided confirmation of the Embassy’s continued support of these efforts, stating: “The Embassy is committed  to  increasing  inclusion  of  minority  groups  in  the  social,  economic  and  political spheres.” Ambassador  Lynch  also  shared  that  having  been  involved  in  now  three  launches  of  this programme, she is encouraged that it will positively impact the lives of women across Guyana, remarking  that  “This  programme  is  part  of  our  continued  effort  to  promote  prosperity  for  all Guyanese,” as she welcomed the new cohort to the fraternity of those who will be trained under the AWE programme.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Lynch with Founder of WeLead Caribbean, Abbigale  Loncke-Watson and other officials of Linden

The  four-month  programme, which  will  be  coordinated  in  Region  10  in  partnership  with  strategic and operational management firm The NICO Consulting, Inc., aims to support Guyanese women in areas such as  personal development, building and financing their dream, food safety, label  and  package  development,  marketing  and  branding.  After  the  training  is  completed,  the participants  will  be  provided  with  practical  tools  to  start  their  businesses  and  be  engaged  in mentorship programme provided by the Cheri Blair Foundation.

Founder and President of The NICO Consulting, Michelle A. Nicholas singled out her heritage as a proud Lindener as both her inspiration and commitment to be integrally involved in the program, sharing that, “As a Lindener, today, I join you with great excitement at this opportunity.

Participants of the training programme

Without opportunities like these. I am sure you will agree with me that the main purpose of an opportunity is to serve as the basis for any action that results in profit and business  growth.  And  it  is  these opportunities that allow  businesses  to  create  and  implement  ideas  and  innovations  and  improve their performance.”

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs is a part of the U.S. Embassy’s ongoing effort to empower women in Guyana to fulfill their economic potential, create conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all Guyanese people. Other speakers  at  the  launch,  who  all  encouraged  the  participants  to  grasp  the  opportunities provided through this programme, included Regional Chairman Deron Adams, Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell and President of the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development Lyndon Younge.

