Vergenoegen resident killed in hit and run accident

… Police looking for red pickup

Kaieteur News – Forty-five-year-old pedestrian Selena Sooklall, a resident of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, on Saturday evening lost her life after she was struck down by a driver in a red pickup motor vehicle.

A statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), reported that the accident occur around 22:55 hours on the Vergenogen Public Road.

The Police reported that according to Samantha Manohar, a 26-year-old of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, who was driving motor car PKK 6534 west along the southern side of the public road at Vergenoegen when she observed the pedestrian Selena in a kneeling position on the southern carriageway, in her path.

Manohar said she then slowed down her vehicle and before she could have stopped it completely, the red motor pickup which was proceeding in the same direction behind her, overtook her vehicle and collided with the pedestrian, dragging her about 50 feet away.

Manohar said the pickup then stopped a few feet away from the pedestrian, after which the driver drove away in a western direction.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian received injuries to her head and body. Her motionless body was picked up from the road and taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. Selena’s body was then taken to Ezekiel Funeral Parlor.

Notably, investigators observed several CCTV cameras in the area and the footage will be reviewed as the investigation continues.