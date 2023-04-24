Team Evolution and We Stand United cop 1st place in KARCC 12-laps race

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) Twelve-lap circuit race was contested yesterday, around the outer circuit of the National Park. Senior cyclist Curtis Dey and Junior Alexander Leung pedaled their way to victory, while Ian Jackson came first in the Master- Over 45 race. These are the list of winners across the three categories:

Seniors/ Open category

1st. Curtis Dey- Team KFC Evolution

2nd. Christopher Griffith- Team KFC Evolution

3rd. Robin Persaud- Team KFC Evolution

4th. Alexander Leung- Team We Stand United

5th. Paul Denobrega- Team KFC Evolution

6th. Alexis Mendes- Kaieteur Attack Racing.

Juniors category

1st. Alexander Leung- Team We Stand United

2nd. Aaron Newton- Team We Stand United

3rd. Ajani Cutting- Kaieteur Attack Racing.

Masters Over 45

1st. Ian Jackson

2nd. Talim Shaw

Special thanks is extended to all those who have contributed to making the event a success a release from the organisers informed. KARCC would also like to thank: former cyclists Geron Williams, Christopher Holder and Louie Pereira for hopping aboard at such short notice. Also to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department for their assistance in ensuring that our cyclists were safe throughout the entire event.