Speeding motorcyclists die in head-on crash at Timehri

Kaieteur News – Two motorcyclists on Saturday night lost their lives following a head-on collision on the Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead are: 20-year-old Romeo Reid and 31-year-old Leonardo Reevers.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 21:30 hours on Saturday night. The accident involved a motorcycle CJ 7405, driven by Reid of Lot 30 Hyde Park Timehri, and motorcycle CG 9504 driven by Reevers of Block R. Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara.

It was stated that Reid along with pillion rider Leon Burnette, were proceeding south along the eastern side of Timehri Public Road reportedly at a fast rate of speed. It is understood that neither Reid nor Burnette were wearing safety helmets.

Similarly, Reevers was not wearing a safety helmet and was proceeding north along the western side of the road, also at a fast rate of speed.

The Police reported that Reevers overtook a motorcar and ended up on the eastern side of the road. This resulted in the head-on collision with Reid on the other motorcycle which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, both motorcyclists and the pillion rider fell onto the roadway receiving injuries to their heads and about their bodies.

The injured men were picked up by Police ranks and public-spirited citizens, in an unconscious state and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Reid and Reevers were examined by a doctor on duty and died whilst receiving treatment.

The pillion rider, Burnette was also seen and examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient in the male surgical ward suffering from pain in the body and lacerations to the face. His condition is regarded as stable.