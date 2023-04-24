Latest update April 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Seven Seas National Indoor Archery Tournament shoots off from April 25 at National Gymnasium

Apr 24, 2023 Sports

- Keen competition is expected in the Seven Seas National Indoor Archery Tournament.

Kaieteur News – The Competitions Committee of Archery Guyana (AG) will host the Seven Seas National Indoor Championships which will be held at the National Gymnasium, from tomorrow, Tuesday April 25.

Some 58 archers have already been registered with action set to end on Friday April 28.

Archers are asked to ensure they are on site at least an hour before their scheduled start time.

The finals will be held on Sunday April 30 from 7:30h to 17:00h. Archery Guyana will also be hosting a fundraising BBQ, with action throughout the competition starting from 17:00h to 20:00h, daily.

