Santa Rosa outshine Chase’s Academic to claim title

2023 Milo U18 Football Championship…
– Carmel sink Mackenzie High to take third
Kaieteur News – Santa Rosa put forth a scintillating performance in the finale of the 2023 Milo Under-18 Schools Football Championship, to claim the title when they defeated Chase’s Academic Foundation at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground yesterday evening.
Santa Rosa persevered to emerge victorious, 5 – 4 on penalties, after a 3 – 3 deadlock at full time, to cart off with the Nestlé-sponsored Milo Cup, the top prize of $300,000 in kind and a year of bragging rights.
Unfortunately, Chase’s Academic had to settle for the runner up trophy and $200,000 second-place prize.
Last night’s curtain raiser was the third place showdown, which was won by Carmel with a convincing 3 – 0 result over Mackenzie High.
That meant Carmel secured the $100,000 third place prize and trophy while Mackenzie walked away with the $75,000 prize and fourth place accolade.
More details will follow in tomorrow’s issue.
The ninth edition of this tournament was sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, organised by the Petra Organisation, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc.
