Region-3’s biggest B’ball tourney returns with ‘Above the Rim’ slated for May 1

Kaieteur News – It’s just about seven days before the much anticipated One-day thriller; D-Up Basketball Academy’s Annual ‘Above the Rim’ basketball tournament which is scheduled for Monday, 1st May at the Tuschen Primary school, basketball court.

See some of the best youth teams competing for the primary cause of promoting the sport of basketball in the West Coast/Bank of Demerara. The event will feature over twenty teams vying for top spots and bragging rights for a year; in what is deemed as the biggest Basketball tournament of the region-three district.

The Above the Rim One-Day basketball tournament will consist of three categories: the Under 14 Boys, Under 18 and the Adult category. Trophies along with medals will be given to first and second place finishers. The Most Valuable Player of the tournament is also expected to be presented with an individual trophy and certificate of recognition.

According to the U-Up Basketball Academy Chairman, Anthony Kandar, the event is promised to be long day filled with electric and exciting Basketball entertainment with teams out of Linden, Kwakwani, Bartica, Uitvlugt, Parika, Patentia, Golden Grove, Tuschen, Den Amstel, West Demerara, Coven Garden, Stewartville and also D-Up Basketball Academy.

Kandar in a brief comment explained, “We’re a small budgeted organization with big dreams of reaching the NBA and breaking all stereotypes here in Guyana.” He also expressed sincere thanks to all the players and coaches that will be represented on the day of the competition. He continued, “I am extremely excited about this tournament; for the first time in Guyana more than 20 youth teams will participate in any basketball tournament in this district. This shows that we are growing and credit must go out to our committee members for making this possible.” Also special thanks to; Miss Coleen Gibson, Kamala Rameshwar, Ele Daniels, Quamy Cato, Richard Phillips, Maggie Gomes, Nadira Persaud, Kamani Persaud and Randy Singh for committing to the cause.

The tournament is sponsored by D-UP Basketball Academy, Trophy Stall, West Indian Friends That Care, Mark Gonsalves and Family, Gamal Hamid and Family (Canada), Mel Chaddie (Canada), Krishne Mangal & Sons Sawmill and Lumber yard, Supreme Petroleum (Tuschen), F&R Supermarket, Double Day Hotel (Tuschen), Khalid Alami (USA), Linel Lobert (USA) and HarryGobin Construction co. Action starts 9:00am.