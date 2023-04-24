New pump station at Corentyne estimated to cost over $798M

Latest update April 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Engineer’s Estimate (EE) for a new pump station at Letter Kenny, Corentyne is pegged at a whopping GYD $798.3M.

This was noted after the Ministry of Agriculture placed an advertisement in the Sunday edition of the local newspapers inviting contractors to bid for the project.

The new pump station is part of a number of projects being undertaken by the ministry to aid the mitigation of flooding in farming communities across the coast of Guyana.
It was first estimated to cost almost $1B ($936M) when the government initially announced the project earlier this month.

The Ministry had said that it will be spending all these hundreds of millions for “critical intervention” in farming communities so that the government can achieve its goal to lessen the regions almost $5 billion food import bill by 25 per cent by the year 2025.

Only recently through its agency, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) signed over $500 million in contracts to aid in flood mitigation and improve the drainage and irrigation system in several areas.

Bids were invited for the empoldering of farmlands in Bethany Creek, Essequibo Coast, Region Two with an engineer’s estimated cost of over $25 million.
Bids were also invited for the rehabilitation of drainage channels at Aliki and Beribissibali, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), Region Three with an engineer’s estimated cost of over $91 million.

A $335M pump Station, commissioned at Herstelling, EBD, by the Coalition Government in 2019

A $335M pump Station, commissioned at Herstelling, EBD, by the Coalition Government in 2019

