New $2.5B North West Ferry has “business oriented seats” – says President as he commissioned the vessel

Kaieteur News – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday commissioned the new $2.5B (US$12.7M) North West Ferry called the MV Ma Lisha.

The commissioning ceremony was held at the GuySuCo Sugar Terminal, Ruimveldt Georgetown. During his speech the president described the vessel as one with “business oriented seats” while adding that it much quicker than the current ferry, MV Barima that travels to Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One.

The MV Barima takes almost 24 hrs to arrive in Port Kaituma but according to President Ali, the MV Ma Lisha can do it in 15.

He also said that the new ferry will save the Transport and Harbour Department millions of dollars in operating cost.

“Twelve million dollars is spent every month to maintain the current North West vessel every month” said Ali as he reasoned that MV Ma Lisha consumes significantly less fuel than the MV Barima.

He believes that because of its low fuel consumption, the new vessel will cost way less to operate.

Apart from its efficiency and business oriented seats, the MV Ma Lisha can carry 276 passengers, 18 crew members, and 14 sedan-type vehicles along with two trucks.

The vessel is also said to be fully air conditioned and has VIP cabins with self-contained rooms.

There is also a cold room for cold storage onboard of meat and other perishable goods. MV Ma Lisha will also be equipped with Wifi so that passengers can stay connected during their 15-hour long travel to Port Kaituma.

The government was able to acquire this vessel via a loan it obtained from the Indian government. Part of the loan condition was that the MV Ma Lisha had to be built in India.

The deal was signed in 2021 and an Indian company, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited based in Kolkata, India, was tasked with the design and construction of the Vessel. They were able to complete it in 23 months and in January, 2023 it was flagged to Guyana.

It departed Kolkata to Chennai and then Trinidad before finally docking in Georgetown, Guyana earlier this month.