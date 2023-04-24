Man wanted for murder of ex-lover found floating in Canje Creek

Kaieteur News – Days after a wanted bulletin was issued for 50-year-old Sunil Durga for the abduction and murder of the mother of his child, 36-year-old Telisha Domandeo, the suspect was on Sunday morning found dead floating in the Canje Creek, Berbice.

Up to press time, Durga’s cause of death is unknown. A bulletin was issued on April 21, for Durga following the gruesome discovery of Domandeo’s lifeless body wrapped in a multicolored blanket with her head almost severed.

The discovery was made around 07:00 hours at Betsy Ground Village, East Canje Berbice. The police reported that the murder occurred up the Canje River, some three miles from where they discovered Domandeo’s body and a mattress and pillow with blood stains.

On April 14, Domandeo’s relatives reported to the Blairmont Police Station that she was abducted. Durga was listed as a suspect since then and checks by the police had proven futile.

Domandeo was last seen alive when she left her Crabwood Creek home for her mother’s residence located at Blairmont. About a week later the woman was discovered murdered.