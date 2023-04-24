Law Week 2023 commence with Walkathon

Kaieteur News – The Bar Association of Guyana on Sunday commenced its second annual Law Week activities with a Walkathon event. Participants walked from the Square of the Revolution and ended at the Court of Appeal at Brickdam and High Street.

Notably, it was announced thereafter, that Attorneys-at-Law in private practice who have so volunteered will give of their time and resources to offer pro bono services through the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic.

This year’s Law Week theme is “New Frontiers in Law, Preparing for the Future.”

In a press release, it was stated ‘Law Week’ is a feature on the calendar of many Bar Associations around the world. It aims to bring attention and understanding to the importance of the Rule of Law in society.

Like last year, the Bar Association will host a mix of in-person and virtual events and outreaches which will build capacity, foster camaraderie and enhance collaborations with the Bench and other related agencies.

The Bar Association in collaboration with CARICOM Competition Commission will host a Webinar to build capacity at the Bar on Competition Law and Consumer Policy on Tuesday April 25, 2023. Capacity building will continue on Wednesday with a Virtual Law Conference.

Presentations will be made by members of the Bench and Bar in Guyana, together with colleagues from the Houston Bar, New York Bar, British Virgin Islands and Trinidad & Tobago’s Public Defenders’ Department.

On Thursday evening the Bar Association in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will host a Panel Discussion as an extension of the bodies’ Pro Bono 500 Initiative which commenced in December 2021. During the day, through the facilitation of the Ministry of Education, Attorneys-at-Law will visit high schools in all three counties to give guidance on the responsible use of social media in keeping with the Cyber Crime Act.

The week will come to a close on Friday with a Symposium at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC). The Feature Address will be given by the Hon. Justice Winston Anderson, JCCJ along with an address by the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr. Mohabir A. Nandlall, S.C.

Remarks will be given by the Hon. Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, OR, CCH, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag.) and Ms. Pauline Chase, President of the Bar Association.

In the evening, Hon. Justice Winston Anderson, JCCJ will be the guest of honour at the Cocktail Gala which will bring the curtains down on Law Week.