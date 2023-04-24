Journalism is not for d timid

Kaieteur News – Lang ago dem reporter used to arm themselves with de truth. But dese days dem reporters are under stack. Dem gat to wear air plugs fuh protect their ears from the obscenities and de heckling.

And dem gat to stay clear of some media pages wah does attack them. Dem reporters might soon gat to walk with protective gear and security too.

One thing yuh gat to learn when yuh is a reporter: yuh can’t be timid or afraid. If that is how you are, then journalism is not for you. Journalism is only fuh de brave.

One time a young reporter tell he editor how he did not contact a source because he did not want to be a nuisance.

De editor seh, “That might me a good human quality but not as a reporter.”

Dem boys still gat to big up dem reporter fuh de job dem doing. And dem boys also gat to say thanks to dem newspaper vendors wah does still deliver de hard copy newspaper to dem boys letter box each morning.

It remind dem boys of de time a lil boy who used to sell newspapers, bin standing up at a corner shouting, “Read about it, fifty persons got pranked in one day. Fifty persons got pranked!”

Curiously, ah man walked over, bought a paper, and checked the entire newspaper. He did not find ah single line about any 50 persons being pranked.

So he turned to d lil boy and said, “There’s nothing in here about fifty people gettin pranked.”

D paper boy ignored him and went on, calling out, “Read all about it fifty one people got pranked!”

Talk half. Leff half.