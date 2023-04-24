Guyana participating in WTCA General Assembly

Kaieteur News – Guyana, through the World Trade Centre Georgetown will be making its debut participating in the 53rd annual General Assembly of the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA) in Accra, Ghana.

According to a press statement the event commenced on Sunday and will run until Friday April 28, 2023.

Guyana will be represented at the WTCA General Assembly, having secured a license in May 2022 for the setting up of World Trade Centre Georgetown. This license is held by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), a leading manufacturing entity in Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with a reputable global footprint.

It was announced last year that following talks between the CARICOM, the New York-based WTCA, and DDL, Guyana will be the host of the first World Trade Centre in the Caribbean.

WTC Georgetown Executive Director, Brian Wesley Kirton is participating in the General Assembly which will feature new WTCA members at a session on Tuesday morning.

The WTCA General Assembly is the association’s premier annual event and brings together WTCA members and their global business networks consisting of leaders from business, government, academia, media, and international organizations, reflecting the WTCA’s diverse global footprint.

WTC Georgetown Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo, who is also an Executive of DDL, said that this meeting offers tremendous opportunities for businesses to network and connect in the quest to expand global trade.

“Our participation provides for DDL to highlight and promote our range of products on yet another international platform and to provide other Guyanese businesses, especially small and medium size enterprises with access to training, information on emerging global trends, and guidance on strategies for finding new markets. Of course, it also provides an opportunity to highlight the developments taking place in Guyana and the range of investment and joint venture opportunities currently available as our economy grows,” Samaroo added.

It was stated that the General Assembly is attracting more than 200 delegates drawn from around the world and is featuring an exhibition and a series of business -to –business meetings among companies and centers with mutual interest.

This year, the General Assembly will include roundtables and discussions on key trade issues, including keynote remarks from H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, and special remarks from H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Secretariat on Monday, April 24.

Moreover, on Sunday, WTC Georgetown released its corporate brochure and is scheduled to officially launch its web site later this week. It was stated that DDL is currently repurposing its former headquarters on High Street, Kingston, in the capital Georgetown, to house a state-of-the-art World Trade Center facility.