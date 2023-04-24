Grandmaster Nigel Short forges path to elevate chess in Guyana

Kaieteur News – International Chess Federation (FIDE) Director for Development Grandmaster Nigel Short MBE has made strides to boost chess in young and developing Chess Federations across the globe. The visit by the Grandmaster to Guyana was included in a tour of Belize and Suriname, having already met officials in the Cayman Islands, Dominica, St. Kitts-Nevis, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda to reinforce chess development, and in most cases, to start new chess associations in those territories.

His recent stop in Guyana was no different. He has succeeded in strengthening partnerships, improving awareness, and bringing valuable discussions to the attention of high-level officials.

Grandmaster Short was granted an audience with His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali, whose contribution of one million dollars for chess development in Guyana was well received.

Additionally, he met with His Excellency Dr. K J Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Guyana, and Her Excellency Judy Kpogho, Deputy British High Commissioner to Guyana. Both promised their support in working with the Guyana Chess Federation to bring chess to a higher level in Guyana.

The GM also complimented the management of the Guyana Chess Federation for its work in promoting chess and its organizational structure. He expressed these sentiments at a dinner hosted by the senior management of Demerara Distillers Limited. The Topco brand of DDL, whose support has been invaluable in the past, has renewed its commitment to championing the development of Chess in Guyana.

His trip was not all business, however. As an avid cricket fan, he had the opportunity to visit the famous Everest Cricket Club guided by Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir. The Club has a rich history in Cricket, with the first match played in 1915, continuing to the present day hosting many regional and international fixtures. GM Short also paid a quick visit to the

Georgetown Cricket Club and was given a guided tour of the Uitvlugt Estate, thanks to Mr.

Sasenarine Singh, CEO of GuySuCo.

During his visit, the Grandmaster also engaged four schools in Georgetown with very active chess communities. Through these meetings, he pulled from his vast experience in his decades playing chess at the highest level to impart advice and game analyses to young minds.

Furthermore, scores of chess fans and players attended his meet and greet at the Amazonia Mall, where they discussed tactics and chess puzzles and picked the brain of England’s brightest chess mind. Fans were allowed to pose for memorable pictures with GM Short.

His visit inspired many parents to contact the Federation to get their children involved in the game and be part of the rapidly developing sport. GM Short has promised support in planning initiatives regionally in collaboration with other national chess federations in the Caribbean that share similar goals.