GBF National Women’s 3×3 Championship dampened by rain

– Tournament rescheduled to April 29

Kaieteur News – The rain had the final say on Saturday when the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) attempted to host its inaugural National Women’s 3×3 Championship in Linden.

The Retrieve Hard Court was set to host the GBF’s first competition for 2023, and scores of players had travelled to the Mining Town to compete at the first 3×3 tournament organised for the senior women in Guyana.

With Guyana’s women’s side qualifying to compete at the Jun 23 – Jul 8 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, the tournament is being held as part of team selection and preparation.

President of the GBF, Michael Singh, said, “It was unfortunate that the women didn’t get to hoop in Linden over the weekend, but we (the GBF) appreciate their eagerness to play. I admire their commitment, and it’s encouraging to the Federation.”

According to Singh, the tournament will be played on Saturday, April 29, at a venue to be announced in the coming days by the GBF.

“We will look at several options and make a formal announcement. We have to keep the players engaged as much as possible. And, as I mentioned before, the GBF will emphasise female participation during this Administration’s tenure,” Singh said.

The University of Guyana Trojans (two teams), President’s College (two teams), Kwakwani (two teams) and Linden are the teams competing in the tournament that will be played in a round-robin format.

Trophies, other prizes, and bragging rights will be up for grabs.