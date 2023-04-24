Latest update April 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Driver, passenger pulled from wrecked car submerged in Friendship koker

Apr 24, 2023

Kaieteur News – Public spirited citizens on Sunday afternoon plunged into a koker at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, to save a driver and a passenger who were injured and trapped in a submerged motorcar.

According to a video seen by this publication, the men that jumped into the water to save the driver and the passenger had to first pull apart the wrecked door of the car to get access to the injured occupants. After some time of struggling to get the door open, the men were able to remove the woman who was bleeding from the head in an apparent semi-conscious state.

Two men came to the corner of the koker where they reached down and assisted in fetching the woman onto land.
Moments later the men were able to remove the driver of the motorcar, before an ambulance arrived to carry them to the hospital.

At the time of writing, there was no statement by the police on the incident.

Screengrab of the video, showing the driver and the passenger being rescued from the wreckage

Screengrab of the video, showing the driver and the passenger being rescued from the wreckage

