Driver critical, passenger injured after bus crashes at Land of Canaan

Apr 24, 2023

Primo’s mangled minibus

Primo’s mangled minibus

Kaieteur News –  A minibus driver is critical and his passenger injured after he crashed on Saturday into a metal rail along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Highway at Land of Canaan.

Hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is Joel Primo. The injured passenger was identified as 28-year-old Cynthia De Fretas.

Primo was reportedly travelling south along the eastern side of the road when he lost control of his minibus and crashed into the rail.

As a result of the collision, the bust flipped several times before coming to a halt.

Primo and DeFretas had to be pulled out of the bus and rushed to the Diamond Hospital. Doctors there referred them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they were both admitted.

