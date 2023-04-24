Deo cops Chung’s Global Inc golf title

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, twenty-five (25) of Guyana’s top golfers came out to do battle in the Chung’s Global Inc golf tournament. However, in the end experience prevailed, Maurice Deo was able to outplay is much younger opponents.

Speaking on behalf of the LGC at the end of the tournament was Vice President Brian Hackett, who said, “Chung’s Global Inc is a friend of the Lusignan Golf Club. We’ve known him for quite a number of years. And I think since we approached him and made the requests, he had no hesitation, he came on board right away and in a big way as we saw more than 25 players coming out. It was an exciting day. It was cool, the sun was not up and I think the players really had a good time. It was a real good partnership with Chung’s Global and we can see a future development with them and the Lusignan Golf Club in the years to come. So we look forward for more cooperation with Chung’s Global.”

Chung’s Global Inc is located on Mandela Avenue, opposite the Dynasty Restaurant has been in the construction industry for more than 15 years and specializes in a variety of construction and civil engineering services. These services range from construction of commercial and private properties, land and foundation preparation and even construction of parking lots, bridges, culverts. At Chung’s, the company believes in providing construction solutions for a better world. They also provide general maintenance services which can be tailored to suit any business or residential property and customers can customize their maintenance which includes weeding, cleaning of drains & trenches, landscaping, pressure washing, etc. CGI operates from Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 5PM and is reachable on numbers 218-5120-22 or 603 541.

The results for the tournament were as follows:

1st – Maurice Deo HC 26, Gross 93, Net 67

2nd – Jordi Pinol HC 27, Gross 98, Net 71

3rd – Mike Mangal HC 7, Gross 79, Net 72

Nearest to Pin – Ayube Subhan

Longest Drive – Gavin Todd

Best Net Front Nine – Maurice Deo 32

Best Net Back Nine – Jordi Pinol 34

Best Gross – Mike Mangal 79