BCB to construct 5 batting cages with sponsorship from Peter Lewis Construction and Dr Denbow

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would shortly be constructing five batting cages as part of a massive county wide developmental programme.

The board over the next few months will be involved in several major projects as it strives to make sure that every cricket talent in the county is developed to their full potential.

The five cages which will be constructed locally, were made possible with sponsorship from popular Contractor Peter Lewis and overseas medical Doctor Dr. Alstein Denbow.

Lewis is sponsoring the construction of four of the cages at the cost of eight hundred thousand dollars while Dr Denbow would sponsor one at US$1000.

The cages would be shared out across Berbice with one each at West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje and Upper Corentyne while two would be in the Lower Corentyne area.

Foster stated that the cages would be a major boost for youth batsmen to practice across the county. The BCB has already acquired four bowling machines at the cost of $1.6 M and they would be used together with the cages.

The machines and cages would remain property of the BCB and Foster stated that regular checks will be made on them to make sure that they are been looked after.

The main objectives of the combined projects are to improve the ability of Berbician youth batsman against fast bowling, to allow better practice sessions and to allow even one player to practice at a time.

The BCB intends to undertake several other developmental projects including its annual cricket academy and coaching programmes for the different sections of the game. Clubs in the county would also receive donations of cricket balls to assist them to fulfill their mandate.

Dr. Denbow, a highly renowned medical doctor, stated that he was very pleased to support the very active cricket board. Dr Denbow played a major role in bringing Sir Curtly Ambrose to Berbice for a week long fast bowling clinic last year.

The clinic was attended by Shamar Joseph, Slyus Tyndall and Demetri Cameron. Mr Peter Lewis has been a strong supporter of Berbice Cricket under Foster leadership and stated that he was confident that the cages would be a major boost towards the development of more exciting batting talent across the county.

Lewis is the leading contractor in the county and is heavily involved in road construction and drainage works. The four bowling machines were donated by Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh, Dr Terrence Blackman and Region Five Vice Chairman Rion Peters.