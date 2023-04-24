AP Invitational returns June 24

By Rawle Toney

After a four-year hiatus, Aliann Pompey’s “AP Invitational” track and field championships will return on Saturday June 24 at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh.

Pompey, Guyana’s Commonwealth Games 400m gold and silver medallist, saw her fifth edition of the AP Invitational, like most sports events in 2020, cancelled because of COVID-19.

The Olympian made several attempts to host the championships, but in 2022, she curtailed by several challenges, including relaying of the track at the country’s lone synthetic facility.

This time around, however, Kaieteur News understands that the remedial works at the National Track and Field Centre will be completed in time for the Championships that was endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

In February 2020, AP Invitational was announced by World Athletics as part of its structured World Athletics Continental Tour.

World Athletics had stated that the impetus for creating the Continental Tour was to provide more competition and earning opportunities for more athletes.

At the 2018 AP Invitational, Kirani James, the 2012 Olympic Champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist, clocked 44.99 seconds to not only win the ‘AP’ Invitational 400m, but set a new Track Record.

The AP Invitational, which ran off its inaugural event in 2016, saw 11 athletes, all from overseas, move on to compete at the Olympic Games in Rio.

2019 FLASHBACK!

Several meet records tumbled at the 4th installation of the Aliann Pompey Invitational.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Kamaria Durant won a ‘sprint double’; clocking 11.39 seconds to win the women’s 100m and crossing the line with a time of 20.75 seconds to win the women’s 200m.

Ghana’s Joseph Amoah ran 10.20 seconds to set a new meet record in the Men’s 100m, erasing Barbados’ Levi Cadogan’s 10.24 secs set in 2017.

Amoah held off Guyana’s Emmanuel Archibald (10.33 secs) who finished second, while Winston George (10.40 secs) was third.

However, George bounced back to take the 200m crown, running 20.75 secs to win ahead of Linden’s Daniel Williams (21.10 secs) and Berbician Leonel Marks (21.20 secs).

In the 400 metres, Arinze Chance ran an almost perfect race to cross the line in a time of 46.14 secs, beating Trinidad’s Deon Lendore (46.17 secs) and Brian Romain (48.53 secs).

In the women’s 800 metres, Joanna Archer set a new meet record, running two minutes 13.01 secs (2:13.01), removing her 2018 time of 2:13.76s.

In the men’s 800 metres, Devaun Barrington ran one minute 50.95s (1:50.95s), beating Anfernee Headecker (1:52.40s) into second place and Samuel Lynch 1:55.13s) into third.

Chantoba Bright also set a new meet record in the women’s long jump (5.83 metres), to win the event ahead of former record holder Ruth Sanmoogan (5.82 metres) and Keliza Smith 5.74 metres.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton bettered her 2017 meet record (56.83 secs) in the women’s 400m hurdles and replaced it with 52.25 seconds.