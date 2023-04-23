The Region 10 Youth Entrepreneur Association to host mega Entrepreneurial Village and Arts Festival for Linden Town Week

Kaieteur News – The Region 10 Youth Entrepreneur Association (RYEA) officially launched its inaugural ‘Entrepreneurial Village and Arts Festival,’ one of Linden Town Week’s highly anticipated events, on Thursday April 13, 2023 at the Regional Democratic Council, Region 10.

The mega Entrepreneurial Village and Arts Festival will be held from April 28 to April 30, 2023 at the Linden Technical Institute Ground and is expected to attract thousands of persons.

According to the President of the Region 10 Youth Entrepreneur Association, Vanessa Moore, the aim of the event is to create an avenue to provide exposure for entrepreneurs, in but not limited to Region 10, relative to investment, networking, marketing and empowerment.

She highlighted that the event also seeks to provide a space for “family and clean fun” during the Linden Town Week festivities.

Moore stated that the ‘Entrepreneurial Village and Arts Festival’ will consist of five villages namely, Arts and Fashion, STEM and Robotics, Agriculture and Agro-processing, Tourism, and the Culinary Village. The villages will consist of entrepreneurs and organisations that will be exhibiting and offering its products and services to the thousands of persons who are expected to attend the three-day event.

She added, “Apart from those five villages, there will be side attractions such as the Kids Fest which will contain trampolines, cartoon characters, and games among others; a cocktail bar, a fashion show, farmers’ market day and the street food festival.”

Over 100 exhibits will be participating in the event ranging from governmental organizations, small businesses, mega companies, farmers and agro processors.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond and other government ministers and members of the diplomatic corps will attend the opening ceremony slated for Friday 28th April.