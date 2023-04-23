Seven homes affected by waste oil discharge from unauthorized Coverden business – EPA

…cease order to be issued, citizens urged to limit use of ignition sources

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently investigating the release of a “considerable amount” of waste oil from a concrete manufacturing facility at Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), owned by National Hardware.

EPA said it received a report of the discharge on April 21, 2023, and activated its Emergency Response Protocol, dispersing its Environmental Officers to the location to conduct an investigation.

In its preliminary findings of the investigation, the Agency reported that the facility is not authorized. Further, the amount of waste oil released is so far undetermined as further investigations will be required to establish the amount.

Some seven residences have been affected by the waste-oil release. Presently, the Environmental agency is working with a team from the company to clean up the site.

The regulator in a statement on Saturday explained, “The EPA will issue a Clean Up Order directing the operator to clean up all contaminants. Further, a Prohibition Notice will also be issued for the operator to cease all activities at the location. The Agency will also determine other enforcement actions against the developer.”

The regulator also said it continued its investigations yesterday with support from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and other relevant authorities.

Residents within the affected area are being advised to limit their use of ignition sources such as cigarette smoking, lighters, and others at this time.

The EPA said further information will be provided upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The Environmental Protection (EP) Act states that each project which can cause harm to the environment must be subjected to the approval of the EPA. The law states at Section 21(1) that “No person shall- (a) construct, alter, extend or replace any plant, structure, equipment, apparatus, mechanism, or thing that may discharge or from which may be discharged a contaminant into any part of the natural environment except under and in accordance with a construction permit issued by the Agency…”