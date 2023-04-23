Santa Rosa, Chase’s Academic to vie for title tonight

Latest update April 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 23, 2023 Sports
2023 Milo U18 School Football Championship…
– Mackenzie, Carmel battle for third
Kaieteur News – Over 24 hours of inclement weather almost gave a scare to the organisers of the Nestlé-sponsored Milo Under-18 Schools Football Tournament, but their continuous dedication to upgrading the Ministry of Education (MoE) facility, has allowed them to forge a path to culminate the event this evening.
After 62 matches which, produced a total of 313 goals, it will be the impressive Santa Rosa and the up-tempo Chase’s Academic Foundation (CAF) locking horns in the finale for top honours.
Prior to that match which, is to be contested under lights, Mackenzie High and Carmel are scheduled to collide in the third place showdown. The Linden versus Georgetown clash kicks off proceedings at 16:00 hrs then the finale gets underway from 18:00 hrs.
At stake is for the ninth edition’s winner is the Milo Cup, $300,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will have to settle for $200,000, $100,000, and $75,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the corresponding trophy.
On Wednesday last, the semifinal round unfolded at the same venue as CAF became the first team to move on when they defeated Mackenzie High, 3 – 0, in the opening match while Santa Rosa progressed with a 2 – 1 result over Carmel in the other semi-final.
For the finalists, they are the only two teams in the tournament that are undefeated, but only one team will keep that status when the dust settles in a finale that features two sides that have recorded remarkable stats thus far.
CAF enters this showdown with a whopping 37 goals from the six matches they’ve played while Santa Rosa sports 27 goals from an equal amount of encounters. However, CAF conceded only one goal in the Group stage and two in the elimination while Santa Rosa has conceded three goals in the knockout stage and two in the Group stage.
The two teams have displayed contrasting gameplays throughout their campaigns, so it is anticipated to be an exhilarating climax. An admission fee of $500 is set for fans to witness the event’s final four in action.
This tournament is sponsored by Nestlé through their Milo brand, organised by the Petra Organisation, sanctioned by the MoE and supported by MASSY Distribution, MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc (GINMIN), General Equipment Guyana Ltd (GENEQUIP), Farm Supplies Ltd (FARMSUP), Yellow Steel Inc and Westzyde Marine Inc.
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 23, 20232023 Milo U18 School Football Championship… – Mackenzie, Carmel battle for third Kaieteur News – Over 24 hours of inclement weather almost gave a scare to the organisers of the...
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – Road deaths account for an average of 100 deaths in Guyana each year. But that figure pales in comparison... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]