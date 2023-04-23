RHTYSC congratulates Kelvon Anderson

Kaieteur News – The President and members of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club would like to specially congratulate our member Kelvon Anderson on scoring his maiden first division century – 153 versus the Headley XI in the Cricket West Indies Headley/Weekes cricket series. The club is full of pride and joy at Kelvon’s achievement and we are confident that it would be the first of many more to come in the future.

Kelvon joined the RHTYSC in 2011 when he accompanied his older brother to practice and in 2013, his talent was recognized when he was named the Cricketer of our annual cricket academy, which attracted over one hundred youths from across the county. Kelvon has represented the club at the under15, 17, 19, 21 and 23 levels along with intermediate, second and first division. He presently serves as captain of the Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour First Division team and has been one of the top performers with the bat over the last five years. He is one of several exciting young players that has emerged from the RHTYSC as a result of a carefully developed plan.

The others include West Indies player Kevin Sinclair, Amazon Warriors allrounder Junior Sinclair, promising pacer Slyus Tyndall, off spinner Jonathan Rampersaud, West Indies players Sheneta Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi, Matthew Pottaya and Jermey Sandia among many others.

The RHTYSC would like to salute the official sponsors of the club who have all contributed to the development of Kelvon Anderson cricketing career and they are Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, DDL/Pepsi, Gizmos and Gadgets and NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour. A special thank you also, to the numerous coaches who worked with our youths especially Winston Smith. The RHTYSC is committed to upholding our pattern of excellence and we look forward to producing more players like Kelvon in the future.

We would also like to urge him to remain focused and to remember the club formula of success as he pattern his career -faith in God, hard work, honesty, discipline and dedication.