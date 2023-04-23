Retired Guyanese sanitary inspector turns 102

By: Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – At the age of 102, Mr. Phillip Nurse is possibly Guyana’s oldest retired Public Health Official.

Mr. Nurse who was born on April 22, 1921 to Egan Nurse and Rachel Noble celebrated his 102nd birthday surrounded by friends and family at his Lot 72 2nd Street and Stone Avenue, Campbellville residence on Saturday.

According to his daughter Hazel Nurse-Srebi, the centenarian is usually in “good spirits” and has a “clean bill of health” for his age.

She explained that her father, who enjoys the simple pleasures of life, has no major complaints expect for a little trouble with mobility now that he has passed the 100-year mark.

She added, “Thankfully, he has no issues with his blood pressure, diabetes, or the like. Except for some issues moving around, a little issue with his hearing due to his age, he is quite ok. His faculties are intact.”

Nurse-Srebi told this publication that the family is elated to celebrate her father’s 102nd birth anniversary.

“He was born in a big family with multiple siblings and he has many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren too numerous to mention. What is important to note is that my father’s dad also lived to be 102,” she explained.

The proud daughter noted too that her father is quite active for his age; he enjoys gardening, photography and listening to music.

According to Nurse-Srebi, prior to his retirement, Mr. Nurse held credentials in Tropical Health and Hygiene and was employed by the Royal Society of Health during the pre-independence British Guiana era.

She said: “He worked as a sanitary inspector or what is called today a public health officer. He served the office working throughout the country covering bases in the capital city Georgetown, Lethem, Region Nine and Linden, Region Ten.”

Asked his secret to longevity, Mr. Nurse told Kaieteur News that “it’s sharing love with everyone.” The centenarian said he also enjoys good, fresh, home-cooked Guyanese meals.