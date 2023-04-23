Latest update April 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Retired Guyanese sanitary inspector turns 102

Apr 23, 2023 News

By: Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – At the age of 102, Mr. Phillip Nurse is possibly Guyana’s oldest retired Public Health Official.

Mr. Phillip Nurse celebrated 102nd birthday on Saturday

Mr. Phillip Nurse celebrated 102nd birthday on Saturday

Mr. Nurse with his youngest great grandson Dante.

Mr. Nurse with his youngest great grandson Dante.

Mr. Nurse who was born on April 22, 1921 to Egan Nurse and Rachel Noble celebrated his 102nd birthday surrounded by friends and family at his Lot 72 2nd Street and Stone Avenue, Campbellville residence on Saturday.

 

According to his daughter Hazel Nurse-Srebi, the centenarian is usually in “good spirits” and has a “clean bill of health” for his age.

She explained that her father, who enjoys the simple pleasures of life, has no major complaints expect for a little trouble with mobility now that he has passed the 100-year mark.

She added, “Thankfully, he has no issues with his blood pressure, diabetes, or the like. Except for some issues moving around, a little issue with his hearing due to his age, he is quite ok. His faculties are intact.”

Nurse-Srebi told this publication that the family is elated to celebrate her father’s 102nd birth anniversary.

“He was born in a big family with multiple siblings and he has many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren too numerous to mention. What is important to note is that my father’s dad also lived to be 102,” she explained.

The proud daughter noted too that her father is quite active for his age; he enjoys gardening, photography and listening to music.

According to Nurse-Srebi, prior to his retirement, Mr. Nurse held credentials in Tropical Health and Hygiene and was employed by the Royal Society of Health during the pre-independence British Guiana era.

She said: “He worked as a sanitary inspector or what is called today a public health officer. He served the office working throughout the country covering bases in the capital city Georgetown, Lethem, Region Nine and Linden, Region Ten.”

Asked his secret to longevity, Mr. Nurse told Kaieteur News that “it’s sharing love with everyone.” The centenarian said he also enjoys good, fresh, home-cooked Guyanese meals.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Wholesale sellout to Exxon!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Santa Rosa, Chase’s Academic to vie for title tonight

Santa Rosa, Chase’s Academic to vie for title tonight

Apr 23, 2023

2023 Milo U18 School Football Championship… – Mackenzie, Carmel battle for third Kaieteur News – Over 24 hours of inclement weather almost gave a scare to the organisers of the...
Read More
Mahrez hat-trick sends Man City into FA Cup final

Mahrez hat-trick sends Man City into FA Cup final

Apr 23, 2023

GFF signs another MOU for Scholarship Programme with MACORP

GFF signs another MOU for Scholarship Programme...

Apr 23, 2023

Kennard Memorial Turf Club will be holding Horserace meets on CARICOM, Boxing Days

Kennard Memorial Turf Club will be holding...

Apr 23, 2023

RHTYSC congratulates Kelvon Anderson

RHTYSC congratulates Kelvon Anderson

Apr 23, 2023

St. Kitts to host Women’s CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Regional Tournaments

St. Kitts to host Women’s CG United Super50 Cup...

Apr 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Stress killing people

    Kaieteur News – Road deaths account for an average of 100 deaths in Guyana each year. But that figure pales in comparison... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]