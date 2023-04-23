PS Thomas back in Guyana

Latest update April 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 23, 2023 News
– US visa reportedly revoked, declines to comment
Kaieteur News – Permanent Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry, Mae Toussaint Thomas has returned to Guyana after she was days ago detained for questioning and had her cell phone confiscated by the United States (US) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers at the Miami International Airport.
According to reports circulating in the media, Thomas’s US visa was revoked by the US agency and she had to return to Guyana via another transit route. Reports also suggest that she was handcuffed and physically harassed during a three-hour-long detention.
Kaieteur News on Saturday contacted PS Thomas to confirm the reports but she declined to comment and referred reporters to the subject ministers dealing with the case.
Kaieteur News called two Ministers, the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, and Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd to no avail. Benn declined Kaieteur News’ call while Todd’s phone rang out.
WhatsApp messages were also sent to their phones but up to press time, no response was provided.
This newspaper was able to confirm on Friday that Thomas’s phone was taken away from her while she was enroute to China.
The Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to make a public statement on the matter but Kaieteur News understands that Thomas was not traveling on official government business.
Her phone, according to US authorities, was taken away during an inspection by the officers.
The CBP officers have the authority to search a traveler’s electronic device whether it is a cell phone or laptop if they need to verify certain information after an interview on the reasons for their travel.
Wholesale sellout to Exxon!
Apr 23, 20232023 Milo U18 School Football Championship… – Mackenzie, Carmel battle for third Kaieteur News – Over 24 hours of inclement weather almost gave a scare to the organisers of the...
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 23, 2023
Apr 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – Road deaths account for an average of 100 deaths in Guyana each year. But that figure pales in comparison... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]