Murdered cop’s car was sold to pay killer’s debt – Suspect says

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – One of the suspects in custody for the murder of missing policeman, Quincy Lewis reportedly told detectives that his (Lewis) car was sold to pay the alleged killer’s debt.

Not only did Lewis disappear on the night of June 19, 2020, but the car which he was driving vanished too. It was a grey-coloured lightly tinted Toyota Premio with registration number: PTT 7541 that belonged to his friend.

The two suspects in custody for his disappearance have since admitted to being involved in his murder but have told detectives that they did not kill the cop. They alleged that Lewis was shot dead by the husband of a woman he (Lewis) had an intimate relationship with.

Police have since issued a wanted bulletin for the couple and identified them as 56-year-old Thakkurdial Samaroo (the husband) and Naqueeba Zafarali both of Lot 7 Ogle Front Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Detectives had also questioned them about Lewis’s missing car and one of them said that it was sold to pay off a debt Samaroo- the alleged killer-owed him (the suspect).

The suspect explained that after killing the cop, Samaroo gave him the car to settle the debt and he in turn sold it to another individual to obtain the cash.

Police have since confirmed with Kaieteur News that detectives are currently pursuing the individual who bought the car.

Lewis had been missing for almost three years. He was last seen alive around 17:15hrs on June 19, 2020, leaving his La Parfaite Harmonie Home, West Bank Demerara (WBD). CCTV cameras captured him crossing over the Demerara Harbour Bridge in the car and turning into the Green Field Park Area on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) before he disappeared.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ranks from the Cold Case and Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have been gathering evidence as they investigated his disappearance.

Their hard work paid off around 17:00hrs on Wednesday after they found skeletal remains buried at the Madewini Sand Pit area. Police will now send the remains overseas for DNA testing to confirm that they belong to Lewis.

According to a statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the two suspects in custody decided to cooperate with the detectives after they were shown evidence linking them to the disappearance of Lewis. They were the ones who led police to search for Lewis’s body at Madewini, Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Kaieteur News learnt that Lewis was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with his alleged killer’s wife and was reportedly lured to the couple’s East Bank Demerara (EBD) home on the day he disappeared. Lewis was allegedly shot at that location and his body was then transported to the Madewini Sand Pit area where it was buried.

Meanwhile, this newspaper had received information that Lewis’s relatives had warned him about returning into a relationship with a woman, with whom he had gotten into trouble for before. Kaieteur News understands that the woman resided at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) but had ties to a property in Greenfield Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), the area where Lewis was last seen driving into with his car before vanishing.

According to information, a ‘problem’ had arisen between Lewis and the woman’s family over her. Lewis did not divulge the nature of the problem to his relative but they suspect that her parents did not approve of their relationship. The woman had left the country after then but returned close to the time Lewis disappeared. Lewis had reportedly notified his relatives that he was speaking with her again and they warned him to be careful and “not get tie up with the girl again”.

Lewis, however, was not too keen on taking their advice and had told them that the woman has always been good to him and helped him a lot. Relatives do not know if he had hooked up with her again but recalled that he disappeared a few months later.