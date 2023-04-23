Kennard Memorial Turf Club will be holding Horserace meets on CARICOM, Boxing Days

Kaieteur News – The highly rated Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), at Bush Lot Farm Corentyne, Berbice is regarded as the premiere horseracing facility in the country. It will be staging two more major horse race meets for the year. The club, like most in the country has annual or traditional racing dates and two such is their CARICOM meet and the Boxing Day meet.

The racing entity is led by Matriarch and Honorary President Mrs. Chan Kennard who took over the reins from her late husband Retired Chancellor Justice Cecil Kennard.

Speaking to the media recently Mrs. Kennard stated that despite some small talks in some corners, there are no impediments to the KMTC staging their traditional CARICOM Day and Boxing Day horserace meets.

She said that there are rules and regulations and things must be done properly and in order and persons must not be allowed to play bully.

“The KMTC will be trying its best to help the small horse owners, many of whom do not get much out of the sport because of how it is done. Races are not fixed for them, we must help them. There are many horses around and the local horse owners must have an opportunity to get something out of the sport. It is time that we push those horses up and put some money in the pockets of those owners.

There is no point you have your horses in the stable and they can’t run”.

As such the KMTC has made a decision to stage races from G and lower. The dates are set for Monday July 3, CARICOM meet and Tuesday December 26th Boxing Day Meet.

A keen follower of the sport, Mrs. Kennard stated the recent meeting with horse owners and other connections was very informative. Since that meeting the Club has been bombarded with calls for another meeting and plans are in train to keep a follow up.

She said that the KMTC has constantly been doing work on the track in an effort to keep the turf in excellent shape. Stating that they do not want horses and jockeys to fall and get serious injuries.

She has also joined the call for the urgent passage of the Horse Racing Legislation. (Samuel Whyte)