Human Papillomavirus prevention and causes

Health Facts…

By: Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common reproductive tract infections responsible for a variety of cancers and other conditions in both men and women.

As of 2017, the World Health Organization estimates that the worldwide prevalence of HPV among women is 11.7%. Latin America and the Caribbean have a prevalence of 16.1%, the second-highest prevalence for women after Sub-Saharan Africa (24%).

Persistent infection with a high-risk type of HPV is strongly associated with progression to cervical cancer. Globally, approximately 530,000 new cases of cervical cancer develop per year, causing about 266,000 deaths. These numbers vary by region, and lower-income regions are where the majority of cervical cancer cases occur. It is estimated that one in every 100 women in developing countries will have cervical cancer before the age of 75.

In the Region of the Americas, each year, approximately 83,000 women are newly diagnosed with cervical cancer and more than 35,000 women die from the disease. Over half of these women are under 60 years old.

WHO IS AT RISK

Anybody who is sexually active is at risk of HPV infection and women with persistent infection with a high-risk type of HPV are at risk of cervical cancer. Immunocompromised individuals, including those with HIV, are more likely to have persistent HPV infection and faster progression to cancer.

HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the world and is usually– though not always– contracted and spread during sex or skin-to-skin sexual contact with somebody who has the virus. It can be spread even when condoms are used, and even in mutually monogamous relationships.

Because HPV resists desiccation (extreme dryness) and disinfection, it can survive for a long time on the surfaces of objects. As such, HPV can also be spread through objects or materials that may have come into contact with the infection. It can also be transmitted via direct contact with cuts and abrasions from an infected individual, and in rare cases, it can be spread during birth via mother-to-child transmission.

HPV VACCINES

Human Papillomavirus Vaccines (HPV) vaccines prevent infection by certain types of human papillomavirus. Available HPV vaccines protect against two, four, or nine types of HPV. All HPV vaccines protect against at least HPV types 16 and 18, which cause the greatest risk of cervical cancer.

HPV falls under the category of chronic diseases which account for 74 percent of deaths in Guyana and the Ministry of Health is working assiduously to lessen this percentage and ensure the population remains healthy.

Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy during a recent online programme, ‘The Guyana Dialogue,’ disclosed that a Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) testing programme for women ages 30 and above will be rolled out shortly.

He said the programme will be used as one of the frontline interventions to identify people at risk and immediate medical attention will be provided.

“More than 85 percent of all cervical cancer is due to HPV 16 and 18 in Guyana and therefore, if we could identify people who are HPV positive, we identify people at risk for cervical cancer and maybe other cancers too,” he stated.

This measure would be complemented by frequent monitoring and the introduction of pap smears and cryotherapy among other medical interventions for persons with cervical cancer.

Additionally, the ministry is currently implementing HbA1c measurements in all primary healthcare centres to detect diabetes at an early stage.

“We do foot screening across the country. This year we expect to screen a child for vision and hearing. Just broadly introducing screening earlier and wider, so it reaches people wherever they live,” the health advisor relayed.

Meanwhile, a massive breast cancer screening programme will also be launched. “We already have a cervical screening programme that is reaching people nationally…We are educating men about prostate. It is a lot of work that is going on,” he further disclosed.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony also spoke about launching a wellness initiative that is geared towards promoting a healthier lifestyle among the Guyanese population.