Guyana gat nuff immigration expert

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Everybody turn Sherlock Holmes. Dem trying fuh crack de case of de PS who phone get tek away in Uncle Sam airport. Dem wan know why de phone get tek-away.

Some of dem talking about how if yuh gat one type of visa, yuh gat to get higher-up authorization for search somebody phone. One person even seh how dem nah gat no case fuh crack because is de phone screen did crack and dem people tell de girl how by de time she pass back through America, dem gan replace de screen.

De Foreign Ministry done contact de Americans and de embassy seh dem nah know nutting. All dem sehing is how dem gat de legal right fuh check phone.

Dem boys nah know who tell de Foreign Ministry fuh write to de American embassy. Somebody had to file a complaint about de action and dat person would have had to have been given reasons why de phone confiscate.

Dem boys hear how somebody tell de government fuh contact overseas immigration experts fuh give an explanation as to de possible cause or causes of de confiscation of de phone. But de government nah need fuh contact no immigration experts overseas. Deh gat plenty in Guyana.

Every town, village, ward and every family in Guyana gat an immigration expert. Guyanese does mek immigration rules them a study. Some of dem know more about America immigration laws than de Americans. Dem could advise de Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

Nuff Guyanese when dem go into de embassy, does know how dem gat fuh answer dem question and what to say and what not to say. But still nuff of dem does get turn down fuh visa.

Talk half. Leff half!