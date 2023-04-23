Guyana and India sign Air Services Agreement

Kaieteur News – The Governments of Guyana and India on Saturday signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA) that will allow for easier travel between the two countries.

The Agreement was signed by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P and the High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, in the presence of India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elizabeth Harper; Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, and other Technical Officials from India and Guyana.

The signing of the Agreement is in keeping with the Government’s commitment of connecting Guyana with the rest of the world and will complement the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO states for the development of the air-link amongst States.

The Agreement promotes international air services between the two countries and an international aviation system based on competition among airlines.

According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Agreement addresses pertinent matters such as Grant of Rights; Designation and Authorization of Airlines; Revocation or Suspension of Operating Authorization, Principles governing the operation of Agreed Services, Application of Laws, User Charges, Customs Duties and Charges, Aviation Safety, Aviation Security, Commercial Opportunities, Cooperative Marketing Arrangements, among other areas.

The Agreement opens investment opportunities and caters for Guyanese-owned airlines to have direct market access to international airports in India and vice versa.

“India has an emerging and growing aviation sector. Presently, there is no direct flight between Guyana and India, however, this Agreement puts in place the legal framework that opens market access for airlines of both States to operate and enhance competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth between the two countries,” the GCAA said in a statement.

Guyana and India have enjoyed good diplomatic relations since Guyana gained independence in May 1966.