Latest update April 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana and India sign Air Services Agreement

Apr 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Governments of Guyana and India on Saturday signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA) that will allow for easier travel between the two countries.

The Agreement was signed by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P and the High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, in the presence of India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elizabeth Harper; Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, and other Technical Officials from India and Guyana.

The signing of the Agreement is in keeping with the Government’s commitment of connecting Guyana with the rest of the world and will complement the more than 50 Air Services Agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO states for the development of the air-link amongst States.

The Agreement promotes international air services between the two countries and an international aviation system based on competition among airlines.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, and the High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa exchange handshakes after the signing of the Air Services Agreement in the presence of India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elizabeth Harper; Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, and other Technical Officials from India and Guyana. (GCAA photo) 

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, and the High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa exchange handshakes after the signing of the Air Services Agreement in the presence of India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Elizabeth Harper; Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, and other Technical Officials from India and Guyana. (GCAA photo)

According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Agreement addresses pertinent matters such as Grant of Rights; Designation and Authorization of Airlines; Revocation or Suspension of Operating Authorization, Principles governing the operation of Agreed Services, Application of Laws, User Charges, Customs Duties and Charges, Aviation Safety, Aviation Security, Commercial Opportunities, Cooperative Marketing Arrangements, among other areas.

The Agreement opens investment opportunities and caters for Guyanese-owned airlines to have direct market access to international airports in India and vice versa.

“India has an emerging and growing aviation sector. Presently, there is no direct flight between Guyana and India, however, this Agreement puts in place the legal framework that opens market access for airlines of both States to operate and enhance competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth between the two countries,” the GCAA said in a statement.

Guyana and India have enjoyed good diplomatic relations since Guyana gained independence in May 1966.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Wholesale sellout to Exxon!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Santa Rosa, Chase’s Academic to vie for title tonight

Santa Rosa, Chase’s Academic to vie for title tonight

Apr 23, 2023

2023 Milo U18 School Football Championship… – Mackenzie, Carmel battle for third Kaieteur News – Over 24 hours of inclement weather almost gave a scare to the organisers of the...
Read More
Mahrez hat-trick sends Man City into FA Cup final

Mahrez hat-trick sends Man City into FA Cup final

Apr 23, 2023

GFF signs another MOU for Scholarship Programme with MACORP

GFF signs another MOU for Scholarship Programme...

Apr 23, 2023

Kennard Memorial Turf Club will be holding Horserace meets on CARICOM, Boxing Days

Kennard Memorial Turf Club will be holding...

Apr 23, 2023

RHTYSC congratulates Kelvon Anderson

RHTYSC congratulates Kelvon Anderson

Apr 23, 2023

St. Kitts to host Women’s CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Regional Tournaments

St. Kitts to host Women’s CG United Super50 Cup...

Apr 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Stress killing people

    Kaieteur News – Road deaths account for an average of 100 deaths in Guyana each year. But that figure pales in comparison... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]